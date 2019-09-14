JioTV to offer free access to live matches of India-South Africa Cricket Series

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced that JioTV will offer its subscribers free access to LIVE matches during the upcoming India-South Africa series beginning 15 September.

Jio users will have streaming access to the three (03) T20 Internationals and the three (03) Test Match series. Alongside the free HD streaming access, Jio is also bringing a new integrated interface of Jio Cricket Play Along game within JioTV.

HD Streaming Access on JioTV:

Matches throughout the series can be directly accessed on JioCricket HD Channel within the JioTV app.

Jio users can download the JioTV from the Google Plays Sore or the Apple app store to access the matches.

Jio users will be automatically granted access to all the matches played during the series

Viewers can enjoy the match with commentary across English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Kannada.

No other Indian operator is providing this benefit to its customers.

The live streaming of the series is part of Jio’s 5-year partnership with India’s leading broadcaster, Star India under which the two have agreed to make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India.

Jio Cricket Play Along: