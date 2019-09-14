JioTV to offer free access to live matches of India-South Africa Cricket Series

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced that JioTV will offer its subscribers free access to LIVE matches during the upcoming India-South Africa series beginning 15 September.
Jio users will have streaming access to the three (03) T20 Internationals and the three (03) Test Match series. Alongside the free HD streaming access, Jio is also bringing a new integrated interface of Jio Cricket Play Along game within JioTV.
HD Streaming Access on JioTV:
Matches throughout the series can be directly accessed on JioCricket HD Channel within the JioTV app.
- Jio users can download the JioTV from the Google Plays Sore or the Apple app store to access the matches.
- Jio users will be automatically granted access to all the matches played during the series
- Viewers can enjoy the match with commentary across English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil & Kannada.
- No other Indian operator is providing this benefit to its customers.
The live streaming of the series is part of Jio’s 5-year partnership with India’s leading broadcaster, Star India under which the two have agreed to make all televised India-cricket matches available to users of JioTV and Hotstar in India.
Jio Cricket Play Along:
- The award-winning game Brings an immersive and engaging experience to users
- The new version of Jio Cricket Play Along is integrated within JioTV to provide a convenient interface
- Phat participants can seamlessly play on their smart screens while streaming the matches.
- Jio Cricket Play Along also provides necessary information like scores, match schedules, results and lots more, all in one place.
- Jio subscribers can enjoy the integrated experience of streaming and participating in Jio Cricket Play Along on JioTV
- Non-Jio users will be able to only participate in the Jio Cricket Play Along game on MyJio app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple app store