Jio Presents Digital Showcase Of Durga Puja Pandals In Twin City

Bhubaneswar: Bringing Digital Life to the festivities of Durga Puja and Dussehra, Jio has come up with digital showcase featuring beautiful collection of short videos of major Puja Pandals in the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The digital showcase available on engage segment of MyJio app for Jio users across the country features short videos of four famous Durga Puja pandals each, in the cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. This brings an exciting opportunity for millions of Jio users who could not make it physically to each of the pandals but wish to have glimpses of the famous Durga Puja, attractive decorations and thematic pandals in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. With this, Jio has now become the only digital service provider to bring the famous Puja Pandals in the twin cities to all its users on just click of a button.

The four Durga Puja digital showcases available on MyJio from the silver city Cuttack include the famed Chandi Medha (Silver Tableau) of Choudhury Bazar, Seikh Bazar, Chandini Chowk and Jobra Road. The four thematic pandals from Bhubaneswar which are being showcased on MyJio include the Rasulgarh, Nayapalli, Saheed Nagar and Jharpada. This will enable Jio users across the country to browse through the exciting collection of photographs and videos of their favourite puja pandals and festive decorations at major Puja Pandals in both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Keeping in view the huge interest of people on JioFiber, dedicated JioFiber information kiosks have been put up at Nayapalli Puja Mandap in Bhubaneswar and Sector-6 Puja Mandap in Rourkela.

Riding on the huge popularity of JioPhone in rural areas and the recently launched JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer wherein JioPhone is available at just Rs.699, Jio has also put up special fun-filled activity zones for customers in rural towns of Kishan Nagar in Cuttack and Begunia in Khurda district. Along with a dedicated stall showcasing JioPhone along-with all offerings of Jio, a colourful Fortune Wheel of Jio Apps have been placed at both these places to engage and entertain the visitors. The visitors also get a chance to become a winner on being the fastest amongst all participants to play the app on JioPhone indicated by the arrow mark after a spin of the fortune wheel.

It is worth mentioning that Jio has connected millions across the state and country with its full 4G network and truly transformed the lives of people providing an all new experience of Jio Digital Life. Like any other high-end 4G smartphone user, JioPhone users are also able to enjoy entertainment, education, information and other important services, at will.