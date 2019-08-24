Jio bags five awards at prestigious CMO Asia Awards

Bhubaneswar: Jio has bagged five awards at recently held CMO Asia Awards at Singapore. Three of the awards were in the Excellence in Telecom category and other two in the Digital Marketing Leadership category. Jio emerged as recipient of most awards in the Excellence in Telecom category.

Jio was conferred the award for Best LTE Service Provider for the seamless connectivity and digital experience for its customers. India’s smartphone – JioPhone bagged the award for Handset Innovation of the Year. Jio’s exclusive initiatives taken during the Kumbh mela were awarded the Most Innovative Telecom Project. Jio’s Kumbh Mela initiative served millions of visitors with several services during the festivities.

Other than the Telecom category, Jio also bagged awards in the Digital Marketing Leadership category. Two of Jio’s entertainment apps were adjudged the best apps in their category. JioSaavn was given the Best App (Music) and JioTV received Best App (Entertainment) awards.

CMO Asia was launched in 2010 as a peer networking body and it endeavors to help connect all marketers across sectors on a common platform. The vision of this platform is to share the latest stories that have worked across branding and marketing space and provide learning opportunities from the experiences of every marketing professional. The Singapore edition of the CMOS Asia awards marked it 10th Anniversary.