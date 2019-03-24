Jio adds 3.5L mobile subscribers in January: TRAI

Bhubaneswar: Reliance Jio has added 3.5 lakh mobile subscribers in January and surpassed 25 per cent subscriber market share in Odisha, said a report of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The TRAI report revealed that overall mobile subscriber base in Odisha witnessed an increase of nearly 1.6 lakhs in January and the total mobile subscribers in Odisha reached 3.33 crores by January 31.

However, with a low teledensity of 77.22, Odisha is still among the bottom five states.

It is worth mentioning that Jio has doubled its mobile subscriber base, adding the highest number of mobile subscribers in all 12 months of 2018, as per the latest financial report released by TRAI, Jio has surpassed 50 per cent revenue market share in Odisha, in terms of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) in the quarter ending December 31, 2018.

The data released by TRAI shows that three operators Jio, BSNL and Airtel added subscribers in January while Vodafone Idea lost over 1.9 lakh subscribers followed by Tata Teleservices which lost over 25000 subscribers in the month. Jio led the way by adding nearly 3.5 lakh subscribers followed by 22,019 subscribers added by BSNL and 5,591 by Airtel in January 2019.

As on January 31, 2019, Reliance Jio has 84.3 lakhs mobile subscribers in Odisha while Airtel has 1.31 crores, Vodafone Idea 57 lakhs, BSNL 55.5 lakhs and Tata Teleservices nearly 5 lakh subscribers.

Nationally, Reliance Jio also led the new mobile subscriber additions in January 2019 by adding over 93 lakh subscribers across the country.

Among others, BSNL added subscribers with nearly 9.8 lakh net additions in January followed by Airtel which had a net addition of nearly one lakh subscribers across the country.