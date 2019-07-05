Jilted lover gets 10 years jail for acid attack in Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment after convicting him for acid attack on a girl student last year.

Dharamgarh Additional District and Sessions Judge Court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, identified as Parsuram Majhi. Besides, the court has directed the district collector to pay Rs 3 lakh for rehabilitation to the victim, Debanti Bibhar.

In January last year, the victim, a native of Khandi Dangriguda, was on her way to a computer class at Kalampur when she was poured acid by Parsuram, who hails from the same village. She had suffered burn injuries on the face and other parts of the body.

According to sources, Parsuram had one-sided love affair with the girl and was trying to woo the girl for two years. He committed the act after she rejected his proposal.

The accused was absconding after the acid attack. A week later police managed to nab the accused from Rangareddy district of Andhra Pradesh.

