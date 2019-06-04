Jiggs Kalra, Indian cuisine superstar, passes away

By pragativadinewsservice
Jiggs Kalra
New Delhi: Indian cooking superstar Jaspal Inder Singh Kalra, popularly known as Jiggs Kalra, breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 72.

As per reports, Kalra was suffering from prolonged illness. However, he passed away this morning. He is survived by son Zorawar and daughter-in-law Dildeep Kalra.

Jiggs had served top world leaders such as Princess Diana, Prince Charles, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former US president Bill Clinton.

Apart from that, he was the first Asian to be inducted into the International Food and Beverage Gourmet Hall of Fame.

He also played a key role in launching restaurant concepts like Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, Made in Punjab, Farzi Cafe, and Pa Pa Ya. The culinary legend has also written more than 11 titles on Indian cuisine.

pragativadinewsservice
