Jhumpura ASI dies after being hit by speeding car

Keonjhar: An Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Jhumpura Police Station in Keonjhar district was killed after being hit by a speeding car here on Saturday.

The deceased ASI has been identified as Moris Kujur.

According to sources, Kujur was headed towards Jhumpura Police Station on his bike this morning when he was hit by a speeding vehicle. The police officer died on the spot.

On being informed about the accident, police rushed to the spot and detained the driver of the four-wheeler.

A case into the incident has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources said.

