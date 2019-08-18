Jharsuguda group clash: Two more nabbed

Jharsuguda: Two more persons were arrested today in connection with the group clash at Bandhabahal village under Banaharpali police limits in Jharsuguda district late night on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Binod Bag and MD Idrish (40). Reportedly, Binod was nabbed by the cop from the Belpahad railway station last night while he was attempting to flee. On Saturday, MD Jalil (36), MD Jamal (29), MD Shehzad (30), and Manoj Barik (22) were arrested.

The police are conducting raids in different places to nab two other accused persons, MD Kamal and MD Sonu, who are on the run to avoid arrest after the clash.

According to reports, an argument ensued between two groups over suspected past enmity. The situation took an ugly turn after members of both the groups attacked each other with sharp weapons. In the attack, two siblings named, Prashant and Sushant of Charla village sustained critical injuries.

The injured duo was initially rushed to Belpahad TRL hospital and Bandhabahal MCL hospital. Later, they were shifted to VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Sambalpur after their health condition deteriorated.

The angry members of one group also resorted to public property vandalism and blocked the road for hours by torching tyres in front of Bandhabahal outpost. Following the law and order situation, police forces were deployed in the sensitive zone to thwart any untoward incident.

Today, police conducted raids at several places and arrested two more persons involved in the case. With this, the total number of arrests in the group clash went up to six.

The arrested persons have been forwarded them to court today. Further investigation is underway while efforts are on to nab the absconding persons, the police said.