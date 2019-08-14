Jharsuguda Collector suspended for going against Orissa HC

Cuttack: Odisha Government on Wednesday suspended Jharsuguda Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan for going against Orissa High Court’s ruling and cancelling the licence of a liquor shop.

While the court has ordered the government to conduct an inquiry, whose reports will be provided by Revenue Secretary, the next hearing will be held on August 27.

The case was heard after the same was filed by one K Bina Patnaik.

Notably, the petitioner was granted a liquor license to open a counter at Brajarajnagar in the district. However, following stiff opposition by the locals, he was unable to open the counter during the allotted time.

But, even after this, the Excise department demanded a deposit of the tax. Challenging the move of the Excise department, Patnaik filed a case.

Following this, the High Court first heard the case on March 29, 2019, and issued a notice to the Government along with an order to not take any rigorous steps against the petitioner.

While the case was subjudice, the Collector issued an order for leasing out the liquor shop. Contempt of court was filed against him. But he didn’t satisfy the court with the required evidence.