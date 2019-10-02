Jharsuguda BJD vice president held for misbehaving with cops

Jharsuguda BJD vice president held
Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda district Biju Janta Dal (BJD) vice president Sambhu Mohanty has been arrested on charges of showing misbehaviour towards on-duty police personnel.

This was informed by Jharsuguda Superintendent of police (SP) Ashwini Kumar Mohanty on Wednesday.

According to reports, an awareness drive was launched by traffic police at Belpahar outpost on Monday night. Meanwhile, ASI of Belpahar police station Arjun Oram, and a constable intercepted Brajrajnagar MLA Kishore Mohanty’s car at around 10 PM. The personnel then asked the MLA to put on his seat belt.

Fumed over this, Sambhu who was present inside the car, alighted from the vehicle and abused two on-duty police officers. Besides, Sambhu also threatened to get them transferred to another place by complaining to the DIG.

However, a video of Sambhu abusing the cops went on social media.

Taking note of the incident, Jharsuguda SP ordered Belpahar police to register a case against Sambhu under relevant Sections of the IPC.

