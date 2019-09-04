Jharsuguda Axis Bank looted at gunpoint

Jharsuguda: In a broad daylight robbery, armed miscreants looted a large amount of cash from Gumadera branch of Axis Bank under Belpahad police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 2.30 pm today when five to six masked men reached the bank in an SUV car without a number plate.

While two members of the gang waited outside, the others barged inside the bank during the lunch hour and threatened the bank employees and the customers by brandishing guns. After the looters decamped with the cash, the branch manager reportedly informed the police about the armed loot.

A police team led by SP Ashwini Kumar Mohanty immediately reached the bank and launched a probe. The police have also put up check-points at several exits in the area to nab the looters, sources said.

While the exact amount looted from the bank is yet to be known, it is estimated that the desperadoes made away with Rs 14 lakhs.

Some eye-witnesses also told police that the miscreants snatched their mobile phones during the loot. The miscreants are suspected to be from outside the state as they were not talking in Odia language, sources added.