Jharkhand Mukti Morcha replaces two MLA candidates in Odisha

By pragativadinewsservice
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
Mayurbhanj: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which had announced its candidates for one Lok Sabha and five Assembly seats in Odisha two days ago, has replaced its two MLA candidates today.

The regional party has replaced Sunder Mohan Singh with Phagu Hansdah as its candidate for Bangiriposi Assembly Constituency and Sunaram Tudu with Ramchandra Murmu for Rairangpur Assembly segment in Mayurbhanj district.

JMM’s three other MLA candidates are Mahesh Chandra Hembram from Saraskana, Kalinga Keshari Jena from Moroda and Sebeyan Aind from Birmitrapur Assembly Constituencies. This apart, the party has fielded Anjali Soren from Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha Constituency (reserved for ST candidates) for the upcoming general elections.

pragativadinewsservice
