Jharkhand: Maoists kill two policemen

Ranchi: Maoists opened fire on security forces in Ranchi district in Jharkhand killing two policemen on Friday,  a senior police officer said.

The official said following a tip that members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group had gathered near Dassam falls between Bundu and Namkum, security forces rushed to the area around 4 am.

The Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena told news agencies that the ultras opened fire on the security forces and two of our district jawans suffered bullet injuries.

The ADGP said while one jawan was declared brought dead at the hospital, another succumbed during treatment.

Meena said the search operations are under way.

 

