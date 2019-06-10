Jharkhand bus accident: 11 killed, 25 injured

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Jharkhand bus accident
Hazaribagh: At least 11 persons were killed while 25 others received injuries following brake failure of a vehicle on National Highway 2 in Danuwa Ghati in Jharkhand on Monday.

According to sources, the bus carrying around 30 passengers was en route to Masoudi from Gumla when the brakes of the vehicle failed on National Highway 2 in Danuwa Ghati at around 3 am.

On being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The injured persons trapped inside the bus were rescued and rushed to the Primary health centre for treatment.

