Jeypore Vigilance Court awards 5-year RI to cop

Jeypore: A police officer has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the Vigilance court at Jeypore today for implicating a person in a false case and assaulting him at the police station in 2010.

The convict has been identified as Nalini Kanta Mohapatra. He was working as IIC of Bissamcuttack police station in Rayagada district.

According to sources, Mohapatra had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from one Radhakanta Das and threatened him to implicate him in a false case in 2010.

Later, the complainant had reported the matter to the anti-corruption agency. Accordingly, a trap was laid and Mohapatra was caught red-handed while receiving the gratification.

A case was registered against Mohapatra followed by the filing of charge-sheet.

Judge Srikant Mishra convicted Mohapatra and awarded him five years of RI. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, failing which he would have to undergo an additional six months behind the bars.