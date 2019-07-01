Jeypore-bound private bus overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Konta: Passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape with minor injuries after the bus veered off the road near Nalgumundi in Konta in Andhra Pradesh late last night.

According to sources, the private bus named Galaxy was heading to Jeypore from Hyderabad when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and it went off the road and overturned.

While the bus was partially damaged, ten of the passengers sustained minor injuries. The injured were admitted to Konta and Chittoor hospitals following the mishap.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in a road mishap near Bandal on National Highway-16 under Barchana Police limits in Jajpur. The helper and the driver of a container truck, both hailing from Tamil Nadu, were killed on the spot after the container hit a trailer truck.

On being informed, cops reached the spot and seized the body for post mortem.