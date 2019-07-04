Jewellery theft gang busted in Rayagada, 2 women held

Rayagada: Police claimed to have busted a jewellery theft gang with the arrest of two women from the railway station area here on Thursday.

The identities of the arrested women were not known immediately.

The matter came to fore after a loot complaint was lodged at Gunupur police station by one G Giribabu of Jagannathpur area. Acting on the complaint, police had initiated a probe into the incident.

Acting on reliable inputs, Gunupur police conducted a raid this morning and apprehended two women near the railway station area. During the search, police seized 31 gram of gold jewellery and over 30 gram of silver items from their possession.

The two women used to visit door-to-door to sell various products and steal valuable items from several houses in the absence of people. Further probe in this regard is underway, the police said.