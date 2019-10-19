Jeweler robbed of silver ornaments in Balasore

Balasore: A jeweler was robbed of silver ornaments by unidentified miscreants near a market area in Soro in Balasore district last night.

The victim was identified as Ashok Kumar Patra, a local of Soro.

According to sources, the incident took place last night while Ashok was on his way home after closing his shop at Machha Haat when bike-borne miscreants suddenly intercepted him and snatched. As the ornaments fell off the bag, the anti-socials gathered the silver ornaments weighing 2 kg and fled from the spot.

Following the incident, the victim lodged an FIR with Soro police. Acting on the complaint, cops have initiated a probe into the matter, sources said.