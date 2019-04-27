Jet Airways employee commits suicide in Maharashtra

By pragativadinewsservice
Maharashtra: A 43-year-old employee of Jet Airways, who was suffering from cancer for the past three years, allegedly committed suicide today.

Shailesh Singh jumped from the roof of his apartment in Nalasopara East earlier today. He was a senior technician with Jet Airways.

Employees Association of Jet Airways alleged that Singh committed suicide as he was facing financial constraints due to non-payment of salaries by the airline for a long time.

On the other hand, Mumbai police said he committed suicide due to depression after being affected by cancer. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police added.

Singh is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

