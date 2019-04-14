JeM terrorist involved in Lethpora CRPF camp attack nabbed

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist for his involvement in the attack on CRPF camp in Lethpora.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Irshad Ahmad Reshi, a resident of Ratnipora in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. He is fifth accused to have been arrested in the case.

He was arrested during follow up investigation upon disclosures of accused Nisar Ahmed Tantray and Syed Hilal Andrabi who were arrested earlier.

Irshad is an active OGW (Over Ground Worker) of JeM. He was a close associate of slain terrorist and JeM Commander Noor Mohammad Tantray alias Noor Trali.

The attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora was executed under a conspiracy to avenge the death of Noor Trali, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Dec 2017.

Irshad Ahmad Reshi has been found to be a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering and transport for the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF camp in Lethpora before the terrorist attack.

Four accused namely Fayaz Ahmad Magrey, Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, Nisar Ahmed Tantray and Syed Hilal Andrabi have been arrested earlier in the case.

The terrorist attack on CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora in South Kashmir was carried out in the intervening night of December 30- 31, 2017 by three terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

All three terrorists were killed in the encounter. In this attack, 5 CRPF personnel were martyred and 3 were grievously injured.

Irshad Ahmed Reshi will be produced before the Special NIA court, Jammu on April 15 with a request for grant of police custody for further investigation.