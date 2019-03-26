JeM planning another Pulwama-like attack in J&K: Sources

Srinagar: Jaish-e-Mohammed is planning another Pulwama-like attack even as security forces are on high alert particularly along the border regions, sources said.

Sources said Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is again trying to rear its head in Jammu and Kashmir.

Media reports said it is planning to attack security forces again in the Valley.

Over the last few days, there have been not one, or two but persistent reports coming in from the Valley, that the terror group is again planning to carry out something similar to Pulwama.

The terror group is planning to use the same modus operandi, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) laden civilian vehicle to target security forces.

The sources said the terror group has planned not to target large convoys but security officials moving in small vehicles, like Jeeps and military cars in Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have been put on high alert in the state with more security arrangements in place in the abovementioned district.