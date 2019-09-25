JeM module to carry out suicide attack on IAF bases in J&K: Intel inputs

National
By pragativadinewsservice
suicide attack
10

Srinagar: Intelligence agencies on Wednesday issued warning against a module of 8-10 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists which will possibly try to carry out a suicide attack on Air Force bases around Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, IAF bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon have been put on high alert at orange level.

Related Posts

Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ to reach Oman coast by…

New education policy must focus on comprehensive history of…

President Kovind confers National Service Scheme Awards…

Senior officers are reviewing security arrangements 24×7 to tackle the threat. The alert was sounded after agencies monitored movements of Jaish terrorists.

Earlier, the agencies had informed the government that at least 60 terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks alone and another 500 are waiting to infiltrate. Following the inputs, the Indian Army was put on high alert.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ to reach Oman coast by…

New education policy must focus on comprehensive history of…

President Kovind confers National Service Scheme Awards…

1 of 2,977