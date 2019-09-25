JeM module to carry out suicide attack on IAF bases in J&K: Intel inputs

Srinagar: Intelligence agencies on Wednesday issued warning against a module of 8-10 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists which will possibly try to carry out a suicide attack on Air Force bases around Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, IAF bases in Srinagar, Awantipora, Jammu, Pathankot and Hindon have been put on high alert at orange level.

Senior officers are reviewing security arrangements 24×7 to tackle the threat. The alert was sounded after agencies monitored movements of Jaish terrorists.

Earlier, the agencies had informed the government that at least 60 terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last few weeks alone and another 500 are waiting to infiltrate. Following the inputs, the Indian Army was put on high alert.