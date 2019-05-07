JEE (Advanced) registration date extended till May 14 in Odisha, IIT Bhub to help aspirants

Bhubaneswar: The Union Human Resources Development today announced the extension of last date of registration for JEE (Advanced) in Odisha by five days.

The deadline for JEE (Advanced) registration in Odisha is now May 14.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that IIT Bhubaneswar will help the JEE (Advanced) aspirants in Odisha for online registration as it has a fully functional internet connection.

I am happy to announce that students from #Odisha appearing for #JEE (Advanced) 2019 will get an extension of 5 days till May 14 for their registration. A decision to this effect was taken following the request of #Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha .@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 7, 2019



The announcement came hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged the HRD Minister to extend the last date of registration for JEE (Advanced) in Odisha by 10 days citing the damage caused by cyclonic storm FANI in the state.

“As you are aware, the extremely severe cyclone FANI had hit Odisha on 3rd May, which disrupted mobile and data connectivity in many districts. Due to non-availability of the Internet at many locations in Odisha after Fani, the brilliant Odia students have not been able to register their names online for the Examination. In view of the disruption caused by FANI cyclone, it is necessary to extend the Registration date by at least 10 days,” Patnaik had stated in the letter.

Notably, the JEE (Advanced) 2019 to get admission into IITs will be held on 27th May 2019. The period of registration in other states is from 3rd May to 9th May 2019.