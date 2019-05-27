JEE Advanced 2019 begins today

JEE Advanced 2019
Bhubaneswar: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 commenced today and as many as 1.76 lakh students including 3,161 from Odisha appeared for the exam.

The examination comprises two sittings- Paper 1 from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 from 2 PM to 4 PM.

The fully computer based test is being held at different cities across the state including Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Cuttack and Rourkela.

According to reports, the rank card will be released online on June 14 for successful candidates only.

JEE Advanced is the national-level engineering entrance exam conducted for admissions to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

