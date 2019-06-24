JE sit-up row: Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher grilled

Bolangir: The district police today detained Patnagarh MLA Saroj Meher in connection with the incident of forcing a Public Works Department (PWD) engineer to do sit-ups over alleged inferior road works.

While the legislator was initially taken to an unknown place in Bolangir for questioning in the wee hours today, he was later taken to Patnagarh police station.

As per latest reports, Meher is undergoing a medical examination at Patnagarh police station. Among other officials, Patnagarh police SP S Siba Subramaniyam is present at the police station.

Sources said the legislator will soon be produced in ADJ court here today.

Reportedly, cops picked up Meher while he was at a hotel in Nuapada along with his associates.

Notably, a video of Meher punishing PWD Junior Engineer Jaswant Sabar in public for an alleged low quality work executed in Belpada section of Balangir district went viral on social media.

Patnagarh police registered a case against the MLA on the basis of an FIR lodged by the government official’s wife. The case has been registered under Sections 341, 363, 294, 323, 353 and 355 of IPC and Section 3 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Though the newly elected MLA tendered an apology, a day after the incident, a case was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint.

Demanding action against the legislator, the District Tribal Welfare Association had threatened to gherao the Odisha Assembly on June 26.