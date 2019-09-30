JE Caught Taking Bribe In Khurda

Khurda: Vigilance sleuths on Monday caught Banapur Block Junior Engineer (JE) while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor.

The accused was identified as Durga Prasad Dalai, currently posted as Junior Engineer (JE) in Banapur block of Khurda district.

According to sources, Dalai had demanded Rs 20,000 from a contractor to pass a bill. Unwilling to pay the gratification, the person lodged a complaint with the Vigilance department.

Following the allegation, the anti-corruption wing today laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while accepting the gratification from the complainant.