JD(S), Congress doing well: HD Deve Gowda

Tumkur: Janata Dal (Secular) president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda said there is no misunderstanding between JD(S) and Congress parties.

Gowda said both the parties are working without any misunderstanding.

Deve Gowda, while addressing a rally, said regional parties do not have a good understanding with national parties.

But, ours is different. He said they are maintaining good relationship with Congress and are running the government without misunderstandings.

He also asserted that BJP is making use of social media to change people’s opinion about Prime Minister NarendraModi.

“Social media and electronic media are changing people’s opinion about Modi and they are giving much importance to him and imposing an opinion that no leader is like Modi.

Our youth is capable to understand it and they can make change by working together. He also said that it will be too soon to decide as to who is going to be in power and in opposition after the Lok Sabha elections.

Gowda said he would not imagine what 130 crore people think. But, with the blessings of people he will get the chance to serve them, he added.