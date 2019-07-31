Jayashree Mishra murder case: Sambalpur police seeks permission to conduct DNA test of skull

Sambalpur: Sambalpur police on Wednesday sought the permission of SDJM court to conduct a DNA test of the recovered skull of deceased Jayashree Mishra.

Eight years after the murder of Jayashree Mishra, police nabbed the prime accused Basant Panda on July 22 while the skull remains suspected to be that of the deceased were exhumed.

To ascertain whether the skull is of the deceased woman or not, police today sought the permission of the court to conduct a DNA test of the recovered skull.

Jayashree went missing while she had gone to distribute invitation cards of her elder daughter’s marriage. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged in the Town police station on October 13, 2011.

On April 22 this year, her daughter filed an RTI seeking the status of the investigation, following which she came to know that the police had done nothing to trace her mother. In the meantime, she came to know that her mother was killed by Basanta.

Subsequently, she filed a petition with the Director-General of Police on July 17. On July 21, she again lodged a complaint alleging murder of her mother by Basanta. She also alleged that the accused had buried the body of her mother after killing her.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter. During the investigation, it was ascertained that Basanta had borrowed Rs 1.60 lakh from Jayashree. With the intent of getting rid of the woman, the accused man strangulated the woman to death on the fateful day in October 2011. After killing her, he buried the body the same day.

During the interrogation, Basanta confessed to his crime and was arrested.