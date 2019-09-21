Jayashree Mishra murder case: Police again unearth burial site in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In yet another development in the sensational murder case of Jayashree Mishra, a forensic team along with the local police carried out an excavation at the same site where she was buried.

According to the reports, a four-member team led by Prof Satya Sai Panda from the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology (FMT) of VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla, in the presence of Regional Forensics Department’s Deputy Director Dr Susanta Nanda and Magistrate in-charge, carried out an excavation in the site and the nearby spots. The man who assisted the accused to bury the body there was also present during the excavation.

“Today, the team excavated the ground in 10 metres radius. Earlier, only two bones were exhumed during excavation which has confined the probe. If the other bones could be recovered, it would help in the probe process,” informed Sambalpur SP Kunwar Vishal Singh.

Jayashree Mishra went missing while she had gone to distribute invitation cards of her elder daughter’s marriage. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged in the Town police station on October 13, 2011. On April 22 this year, her daughter filed an RTI seeking the status of the investigation, following which she came to know that the police had done nothing to trace her mother. In the meantime, she came to know that her mother was killed by Basanta Panda, a resident of the locality.

Subsequently, she filed a petition with the Director General of Police on July 17. On July 21, she again lodged a complaint alleging murder of her mother by Basanta. She also alleged that the accused had buried the body of her mother after killing her.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation into the matter. During the investigation, it was ascertained that Basanta had borrowed Rs 1.60 lakh from Jayashree. With the intent of getting rid of the woman, the accused man strangulated her to death. After that, he buried the body. During the interrogation, Basanta confessed to his crime and was subsequently arrested.