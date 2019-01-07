Jawan robbed of Rs 1.75 lakh in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a daring act, unidentified miscreants looted Rs 1.75 lakh from a jawan in a broad daylight in Rayagada district on Monday.

According to sources, the incident took place when the jawan was returning home after withdrawing the cash from the State Bank of India’s Muniguda branch in the afternoon.

Two unidentified miscreants waylaid him near Muniguda bus stand and snatched away the bag containing cash from him before making a vanishing act.

The jawan lodged a complaint with the police in this regard following which a probe was initiated.