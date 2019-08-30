Jawan injured in landmine blast in Odisha-Ch’garh border

By pragativadinewsservice
Jawan injured
Malkangiri: A jawan belonging to security forces deployed in Naxal-affected suffered Odisha-Chhatisgarh sustained grievous injuries in a landmine explosion in Bijapur district today.

The injured jawann identified as Neela Udde, has been admitted to Bijapur DHH for treatment.

The incident took place at Mankali village in Bijapur district today. A landmine planted by Maoists exploded when a combing operation by security personnel was underway this morning, sources said.

The jawan, who sustained injuries in the blast, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Bijapur DHH.

The combing operation was on till the last reports came in.

