Jawan dies of electrocution in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A jawan was electrocuted while another sustained critical injuries after they accidentally came in contact with live electric wire near IRB camp at Naikguda in Malkangiri district on Sunday.

The deceased jawan was identified as Rahul Kumar Behera of 4th SSBN.

According to available information, Rahul along with Ganga Sabar was busy in fitting light on a tree near the camp this morning when they came in contact with 11KV electric wire. While Rahul died on the spot, Ganga suffered critical injuries.

The injured jawan was rescued and shifted to district headquarters hospital.

In another incident, a 17-year-old youth was electrocuted at Chunapalli village under Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district today.

The incident occurred after the youth fell into a booby trap which was laid by poachers to trap wild boar. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem, sources added.