Jawan dies of electrocution in Malkangiri

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Jawan dies of electrocution
Representational Image
12

Malkangiri: A jawan was electrocuted while another sustained critical injuries after they accidentally came in contact with live electric wire near IRB camp at Naikguda in Malkangiri district on Sunday.

The deceased jawan was identified as Rahul Kumar Behera of 4th SSBN.

According to available information, Rahul along with Ganga Sabar was busy in fitting light on a tree near the camp this morning when they came in contact with 11KV electric wire. While Rahul died on the spot, Ganga suffered critical injuries.

Related Posts

Cleanliness-cum-plantation drive continues in Deogarh

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Balasore, 3 held

Adulterated shampoo, face wash seized from shops in Bolangir

The injured jawan was rescued and shifted to district headquarters hospital.

In another incident, a 17-year-old youth was electrocuted at Chunapalli village under Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district today.

The incident occurred after the youth fell into a booby trap which was laid by poachers to trap wild boar. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem, sources added.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Cleanliness-cum-plantation drive continues in Deogarh

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Balasore, 3 held

Adulterated shampoo, face wash seized from shops in Bolangir

1 of 1,800