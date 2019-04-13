Jatni minor girl rape & murder case to be ‘red flagged’: CP

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police will categorise the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Jatni of Khurda district as a red flag case.

“It will certainly be called a heinous crime. We will categorise the case as a red flag case and it will be dealt with top priority,” said police commissioner Satyajit Mohanty.

He said the DNA specialist yesterday collected samples from the victim and the crime site. Besides, the experts from the district scientific laboratory also collected evidence from the site, he added.

“Our aim is to expedite the investigation and complete the probe at the earliest. We will ensure that the accused get maximum punishment for the heinous crime,” Mohanty said.

“Currently, an additional DCP is investigating the case. We have also requested an additional CP to closely monitor the case,” Mohanty added.

Yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anup Sahoo said that a team has been formed to probe the rape and murder of the minor girl.

Notably, the six-year-old girl was raped and murdered allegedly by a youth in Mundia Sahi under Jatni police limits in Khurda district on Thursday night.