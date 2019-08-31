Japanese students to witness Ganesh festival in Maharashtra

Thane: A group of Japanese students will witness Ganesh festival in Thane in Maharashtra to begin on September 2 as part of their study tour.

The group, comprising 16 students from Kyoto Sangyo University, will be visiting the city as part of a cultural exchange programmee.

According to the president of a trust which runs a number of educational institutions in Thane, the Japanese students will have the hands-on experience of Ganesh festival which is part of their study tour.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the trademark of Maharashtra. The festival is celebrated for ten to eleven days every year in the Hindu month of ‘Bhadrapad’. The festival is marked by worship of Ganesh idols and the idols are immersed in water bodies on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ day.