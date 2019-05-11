Japan test runs world’s fastest bullet train

Tokyo: Japan started the procedures to test run the fastest-ever bullet train to develop the revolutionary mode of travel.

The bullet train is capable of reaching 400 kilometers per hour (249 mph).

The train will run at a speed of up to 360 kmph once it goes into service with Japanese Rail Company sometime around 2030.

The train will be tested on the line between the cities of Sendai and Aomori.

The ALFA-X’s most striking feature is its sleek nose, which measures 72 feet (22 meters), and is designed to cope with massive wind resistance when entering tunnels. The train’s futuristic design also features 10 cars, painted in metallic silver with green stripes.

Magnetic levitation, or maglev, trains however still hold the record for fastest trains with 603 kph (374 mph) on an experimental track in 2015.

The train will surpass all other bullet trains including China’s Fuxing train that runs at 10 kmph slower, to be the world’s fastest bullet train.

However, both the trains are designed with the same top speed capabilities as the ALFA-X.