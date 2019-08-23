Janmashtami: Naveen greets all

Bhubaneswar: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Shree Krishna, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today, wished all a happy and successful life.

Patnaik took to Twitter today morning and greeted the people in Odia. The tweet read, “My best wishes to all of you on the holy festival of Janmashtami.” He also prayed the Lord to bestow everyone with happiness and prosperity.

Janmashtami is a grand festival celebrated all over India to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to the Hindu calendar, this religious festival is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadraba.

