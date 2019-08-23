Janmashtami celebrated with religious fervour in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is celebrating Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Shree Krishna today with religious fervour, enthusiasm and devotion.

Thousands of devotees were seen thronging to various temples to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Shree Krishna as special arrangements were made at the temples for the annual celebration.

Devotees in large numbers thronged Lord Krishna temples across the state including ISKCON temple, Sri Jagannath temple and Sakhigopal temple in Puri, Ananta Vasudeva temple and Ram Mandir at Bhubaneswar, Khirachora Gopinath temple at Remuna and Neela Madhava temple at Kantilo from early morning.

Special arrangements were in place for the morning puja.

In Puri Srimandir, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna is being observed with rituals.

Janmashtami marks the beginning of preparations for the celebration of Durga Puja with the collection of clay for Goddess Durga’s idols.

Astrologically, the Moon entered the house of Taurus in Rohini Nakshatra in the month of Sravana when Lord Krishna appeared. He is the epitome of spiritual love and it is believed that the influence of Venus is most strong on Janmashtami.