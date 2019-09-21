“Jan Prashasan” initiative by Deogarh Admin; 100 calls made till Sept 19

Deogarh: Through an initiative titled “Jan Prashasan” the Deogarh District Administration is successfully reaching out to the public via phone calls.

Reportedly, the drive reached the benchmark of at least 100 calls on Friday. As per reports, the initiative that was launched on September 5 has registered a total of 100 calls till September 19.

The unique concept is one of a kind format that has been launched by District Collector Sudhanshu Mohan to serve the public by establishing calls. Here, the officials including the District Collector, Additional Collector, Sub-Collector and other senior officials make calls to the residents of the district to listen to their opinions and grievances.

The concerned authorities will establish calls to families. Besides, the officials attending the calls in order to tackle the grievances, are directed by the District Collector to address the issue within 48 hours of the call.

According to available information, phone numbers of at least 24,000 locals of the district have been registered and are being saved in the database of the system. Besides, telephone numbers of the head of the family of remaining locals will soon be collected in a phase-wise manner.

Reportedly, Deputy Collector Sipra Sethi has been deployed as the Nodal Officer.

This apart, the Deogarh administration is also conducting Cleanliness-cum-plantation drive on the third Sunday and “Bate Ghate” programme on the first Sunday of every month as a unique initiative to build a cordial relationship with the general public.