Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary: Naveen pays tribute to martyrs

Jallianwala Bagh massacre centenary
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919.

The CM took to his Twitter handle to remember the martyrs and wrote: “The nation will not forget the sacrifices of those who perished in the 1919 massacre.”

This year marks 100 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre when British troops fired on thousands of unarmed people gathered for a peaceful protest in Amritsar.

On this day, soldiers of the British Indian Army, on the orders of Colonel (temporary brigadier general) Reginald Dyer, massacred peaceful and unarmed celebrators, including women and children, on the occasion of the Punjabi New Year (Baisakhi). This massacre is remembered as one of the deadliest attacks on peaceful civilians in the world.

Also Read: UK refuses to tender apology for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

