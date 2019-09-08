Jalaj Saxena added to India A squad as cover for K Gowtham

New Delhi: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Jalaj Saxena to India A squad for the first four-day game starting tomorrow in Thiruvananthapuram against South Africa A.

The spin bowling all-rounder has been called in as cover for K Gowtham, who is unwell and currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.

The first four-day match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from 9th September while the second match will take place in Mysore from 17th September.

The Selection Committee picked two different teams for two games considering the ongoing Duleep Trophy and those members who are likely to feature in the final to be played between India Red and India Green have therefore been picked in the squad for second India A match.

Accordingly, Rahul Chahar will be replaced by Mayank Markande in the India Green team and Ishan Kishan will return to the India Red team for Duleep Trophy final.