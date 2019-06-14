Jal Shakti Minister urges people to conserve water

New Delhi: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has inspected ongoing projects in Rishikesh and Haridwar on his visit to Uttarakhand on Friday.

Shekhawat inspected the Sarai Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Haridwar and reviewed the operation of the plant in detail.

The minister also reviewed the under construction work of Jagjeetpur STP in Haridwar which will be completed later this year.

Reports said he discussed the roadmap ahead for the Jagjeetpur STP with the Director-General for National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Rajiv Ranjan Mishra.

The Minister also inspected the Chandi Ghat project in Haridwar. This was inaugurated in February 2019.

Shekhawat addressed a gathering at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh. He urged the people to conserve water in every possible way and also stressed on the importance of Ganga rejuvenation.