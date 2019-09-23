Jajpur Youth Arrested For Posting Ex-Girlfriend’s Obscene Pics On social Media

Jajpur: Police on Sunday arrested a youth for allegedly for blackmailing his ex-girlfriend and uploading her obscene pictures on social media.

According to sources, the youth has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Malik (29) of Kalan village.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, the woman and the accused were involved in a relationship for a few months. However, they broke off the relationship after he refused to marry her.

The accused then opened a fake Facebook account and uploaded a few obscene pictures of the victim to take revenge on her. Prior to this, Malik was threatening the woman to upload her photos.

After the photographs surfaced on the internet, the woman’s family lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case against Malik under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act and apprehended him on Sunday, sources added.

