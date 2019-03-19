Jajpur man gets 7-yr jail for raping tribal woman

Jajpur: The court of the district and sessions judge in Jajpur on Tuesday convicted a man in connection with the kidnap and rape of a tribal woman and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

The convict has been identified as Prafulla Maharana (38), a resident of Solei village in Jajpur Road area. He had kidnapped the victim from her parental house on January 25, 2006.

The convict then took the woman to Bichhakatia area, where he raped her and deserted her in a critical condition. The survivor somehow managed to reach her home and narrated her ordeal to her family.

Later, the victim’s family members filed a written complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The court pronounced the verdict after taking into consideration the statements of 12 witnesses, police records and circumstantial pieces of evidence.