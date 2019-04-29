Jajpur Collector suspends three polling officials for “influencing” voters

Jajpur: Jajpur District Collector here today suspended two polling officials, including a presiding officer, for allegedly influencing the voters of the concerned booth.

The presiding officer, identified as Baikunthanath Mallick, has been suspended and arrest order has been issued against him by Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das.

According to sources, Mallick was deployed at booth no. 191 in Binjharpur area of Jajpur district. He was allegedly trying to influence the voters of the concerned booth to cast votes to a particular political party.

Following the reports of the breach of free and fair polls, Jajpur Collector directed the arrest of the accused presiding officer. The Election flying squad officials will be arresting him soon, sources said.

Similarly, Janardhan Prusty, who was deployed as the fourth polling officer of booth no. 196 in Sukinda has also been placed under suspension by Jajpur Collector over the same allegations, sources added.

In Binjharpur’s booth no. 135, Presiding Officer Dhirendranath Tripathy was also suspended for alleged booth rigging and influencing voters.