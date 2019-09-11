Jajpur admin seals illegal mining quarries in Dharmasala

Jajpur: Continuing its crackdown on the illegal mining activities, the Jajpur district administration today conducted raids and sealed black stone quarries in three mouzas under Dharmasala tehsil.

Acting on the directives of Dharmasala Tehsildar, prohibitory orders have been clamped in the black stone quarries in Sahanidiha, Anjira, Kusunpur Bichhakhandi. Besides, Sec 144 was imposed at a sand ghat in Raichhanda mouza.

The administration has deployed two platoons of police forces to prevent any untoward incident in these areas, added sources.

Illegal sand mining was rampant in theses mouzas which had created resentment among the locals. This apart, the state government has also incurred huge revenue loss due to the illegal stone quarrying from these areas.