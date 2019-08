Bhubaneswar: IPS officer Jai Narayan Pankaj took charge as the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Special Task Force (STF), Crime Branch in Bhubaneswar today.

A notification regarding the transfer of 2005-batch IPS officer was issued by the Odisha Government on August 20, 2019 after approval of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Prior to this, Pankaj served as the DIG of Police, Keonjhar.

Mitrabandhu Mahapatra will replace Jai Narayan Pankaj and will serve as Keonjhar SP.