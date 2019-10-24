Jagatsinghpur youth’s decomposed body found in pond, murder suspected

Jagatsinghpur: The decomposed body of a youth, who was missing for the past few days was recovered from a pond in Katara village under Tirtol police limits in Jagatsinghpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Rashmi Ranjan Swain, son of Banamali Swain of Jajanga village.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of Rashmi in the pond and alerted the same to the police. Police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of Rashmi is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youth might have murdered over past enmity.

However, the police await the post-mortem report, sources added.

