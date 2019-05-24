Jaganmohan Reddy ousts Chandrababu, set to take oath on May 30

Hyderabad: As N Chandrababu Naidu who leads the Telugu Desam Party lost the 2019 polls held in Andhra Pradesh, Jaganmohan Reddy is set to take oath as the CM on May 30.

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress on Thursday appeared on course for an overwhelming victory in elections held for the 175 Vidhan Sabha and 25 parliamentary segments in Andhra Pradesh.

While Naidu submitted his resignation, Jaganmohan Reddy is set to be the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, who united 22 Opposition parties against the BJP at the Centre, lost both at the Assembly polls and the parliamentary elections.

However, YSR Congress is not aligned to either the NDA or UPA and had promised to support any party that promised special status for Andhra Pradesh.