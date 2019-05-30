Jagan Mohan Reddy to be sworn in as Andhra CM today

New Delhi: The YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy who trounced Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP will be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Thursday.

This coincides with Prime Minister’s swearing-in for a second consecutive term. The YSRCP won 151 out of 175 assembly seats along with 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded polls.

Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath of office to CM-designate Jagan Reddy at 12.23 pm. Elaborate arrangements have been made at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada for the swearing-in ceremony.

He is likely to declare some welfare measures he has promised during campaigning.

The Andhra CM-designate is expected to take up the issue of special status for the state with the Prime Minister after the swearing-in ceremony.

Jagan is also likely to discuss about the outside support his party might provide to new Modi government.