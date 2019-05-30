Jagan Mohan Reddy sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

New Delhi: Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Thursday. Like his father he had signed first file on stage itself.

The newly-appointed Andhra Chief Minister signed his first file on stage after taking oath which related to hike in old age pension of Rs 1000 to Rs 2250. His father YS Rajasekhara Reddy had also signed his first file after taking oath as Chief Minister.

The YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy who drubbed Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP was sworn in as Andhra’s Chief Minister at 1223 hours on Thursday.

YSRCP won 151 out of 175 Assembly seats along with 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded elections.

AP governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office to CM-designate. Elaborate arrangements were made at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada for the swearing-in ceremony.

The 46-year-old Chief Minister is likely to address the people at the ceremony and make announcements about key welfare schemes which he had promised during campaign.